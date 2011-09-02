Mary-Kate & Ashley Give Shoes to Needy Children in Honduras

If you haven’t already seen this video of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen andTOMS and TOMS Giving Partner, World Vision, on a trip to Honduras, you should probably watch it. The twins recently collaborated with TOMS on a limited edition line, which classed up the brand a little, opting for cashmere and Italian wool instead of basic canvas. They then visited a variety of communities within Honduras together, and gave new shoes to children, as well as played with them.

While it’s hard to say what was put on for the cameras, this is endearing and adorable. The collaboration clearly sparked something positive, and of course, allows me to continue my lifelong obsession with the Olsen twins.