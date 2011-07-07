Mary-Kate and Ashley Explain Their 1st StyleMint Tee [Video]

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen add new dimensions to their mammoth fashion empire faster than Alaia can trade insults in global publications. With high end collection, The Row, contemporary go-to, Elizabeth and James, and junior’s line Olsenboye [available exclusively at JCPenney] churning out well-received seasonal wares, you may venture to think the style moguls had pretty much every market cornered.

However, the two have managed their way into the niche yet emerging category of membership based social commerce. Similar to Kate Bosworth and stylist Cher Coulter’s jewelry line, JewelMint, the girls’ new venture, called StyleMint, offers exclusive monthly collections of limited edition wares.

T-shirts are their particular game, and with what we know of the Row being based off the perfect tee, the Olsens know their way around the staple. Along with staple items, there will also be a special monthly graphic tee. For July, the specialty grey t-shirt reads, “No is not a statement.”

Watch on to get to the bottom of where the phrase originated and check out the StyleMint site, which will be updated with new videos and style advice regularly. With a Terry Richardson shot, Tati Cotliar starring launch campaign, expect to see some good stuff.