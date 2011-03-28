Mary-Kate and Ashley Enlist Natalie Off Duty for Olsenboye

Olsenboye, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s exclusive juniors line for JC Penney, reaches its core demographic seasonally with videos featuring the new generation of style icon.

Natalie Suarez of Natalie Off Duty is the latest on the blogger block, and the model turned fashion blogger hangs out in her room, walks around Cali and looks cute in all things Olsenboye for the new campaign vid. It’s a genius bit of marketing, and the clothes, including a little white dress, are adorable and totally appropriate for the Olsenboye girl. It’s clear the Olsens don’t really roll half way, and their lower priced collection is no different.

Natalie’s style inspirations? Dree Hemingway and M-K and Ashley, obviously.