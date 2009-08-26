Mary J Blige Teams-up with Gucci

Another celebrity collaboration is in our laps… Gucci‘s Frida Giannini has created a beautiful time piece that doubles as a bangle to benefit Mary J Blige‘s Foundation for the Advancement of Women Now (FFAWN). Blige’s foundation was founded in 2007 with the help of marketing pioneer Steve Stoute to help all women gain the confidence and skills they need to reach their full individual potential.

Adorned with black diamonds, the sleek, black watch with Gucci’s signature double-G motif and a monochrome dial, the FFAWN Twirl Watch retails for $1,895. The Fifth Avenue flagship along with other select Gucci stores in the US and Canada will donate a percentage of their daily sales to FFAWN on Sept. 16. The timepiece will be released at a party during New York Fashion Week, hosted by Blige, and will hit stores this September.

[WWD]