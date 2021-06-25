Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days?

We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige made her foray onto the silver screen, landing guest spots in films like 2001’s Prison Song. By 2017, she had earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for her breakthrough role in Mudbound. As of 2021, Blige stars as Monet Tejada in STARZ’ Power Book II: Ghost, a spin-off of the network’s original series Power.

With such an impressive career, it may seem like Blige’s life is pretty flawless. But her new documentary, Mary J. Blige: My Life, which airs on Amazon Prime on June 25, reveals that things weren’t always so great for Blige. The documentary dives into the darker periods of Blige’s life, including when she was once molested by a family friend at the age of five. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star revealed that reliving the “pain” of her past was “heavy” work, but necessary.

Now, Blige is on the other side of it all—and her life is rich in many ways. Of course, this includes her literal earnings. For everything we know about Mary J. Blige’s net worth, keep on reading below.

How much has Mary J. Blige earned from her music career?

Long before she was known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop and Soul,” Blige decided to drop out of high school to pursue a career in music. A young Blige was first signed to the renowned New York City label, Uptown Records, founded by the late Andre Harrell (Blige has since dedicated her documentary, Mary J. Blige: My Life, to the onetime rapper). It was at Uptown where Blige worked on and ultimately released her critically acclaimed 1992 debut album, What’s the 411?

The record, which was a mix of everything from R&B and soul to hip-hop, was the first to establish her as a new force in popular music. And it earned her a very decent paycheck: According to The Richest, the debut earned her a whopping $3.6 million alone.

Four American Music Awards, nine Grammy Awards, and 12 Billboard Music Awards later, Blige’s music is still bringing home hefty paychecks, with her earnings from albums like My Life and No More Drama bringing in an estimated $3.2 million and $7 million respectively. This doesn’t even include touring revenue, which in 2010 earned her over $2.7 million. All in all, Blige’s music career has earned her well over $45 million before taxes, according to The Richest.

What is Mary J. Blige’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mary J. Blige’s net worth is an estimated $30 million as of 2021. This is in no small part thanks to her earnings from both her music career and her roles on film and television today.

Mary J. Blige: My Life is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 25.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.