Here’s What ‘Selling Sunset’s Mary Really Thinks of Chrishell Dating Her Ex Jason

After news broke that her Selling Sunset co-stars started dating, Mary Fitzgerald reacted to Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause‘s relationship. Mary, who dated Jason on and off before the Netflix reality TV show began, is actually “over the moon” about the fact that the Oppenheim Group co-founder is now dating her fellow realtor, Chrishell.

“I couldn’t be more excited for them! They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I’m over the moon that they’re together and make each other so happy,” the Mary, 41, told People on Friday, July 30, just days after Chrishell, 40, and Jason, 44, announced their relationship. “Now Romain and I have our closest friends as a couple to double date with,” the real estate agent added, referring to her husband Romain Bonnet, whom she married in 2019. “I’m elated!”

In her interview with People, the Selling Sunset star also revealed why she thinks her ex Jason and colleague Chrishell have a great future together. “I think Jason is in a different place now than when we dated, and he’s now ready to commit,” she explained. “They are also just an incredible match for each other! Jason and I have a very special bond and friendship, but they have chemistry that is meant for more than just friendship.”

Mary’s reaction comes just days after her coworker Chrishell shared a series of photos with her Selling Sunset co-stars from a group trip to Italy. Both Mary and her husband Romain were featured in the flicks, along with Oppenheim Group cofounder Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Tina Louise. But Chrishell’s last two photos in the gallery contained a surprise for fans.

In one pic, the Dancing With the Stars alum is seen kissing her boss Jason on his head, while the final photo shows him nuzzling against her neck. “The JLo effect,” Chrishell captioned the photos, seemingly referencing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s summer of romance.

Jason, for his part, left a red heart emoji in the comments before confirming their relationship in a statement via Us Weekly. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” he told the site on Wednesday. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.” And now, the pair even has Mary’s stamp of approval! It doesn’t get better than that.