Here’s Whether Mary & Aaron Are Still Together After Their Sudden ‘Love Island’ Elimination

As one of the final five couples, fans want to know if Mary and Aaron are still together after Love Island UK season 7 or whether their love died down once they left the villa.

But before we reveal Mary and Aaron’s relationship now, let’s explain how Love Island works: Love Island, which originally premiered in the United Kingdom in 2005, starts with 10 or so singles who are invited to a villa on a tropical island with the hopes of finding love. Within seconds of meeting each other, the contestants are asked to couple up. As couples, the contestants are required to sleep in the same bed and complete challenges with each other. As the season continues, more contestants are invited to the villa, and islanders already there have to make a choice about whether to stay with their current partner or couple up with someone new.

Each week, there’s a re-coupling, and the contestants who aren’t in a couple are sent home. In the end, the public votes for their favorite couple among the finalists, and the winner receives a cash prize. On Love Island UK, that prize is 50,000 pounds. However, the money doesn’t go to the couple as a whole. Instead, it goes to one person by random draw. That person must then decide whether to share the money with their partner or keep it for themselves. Love Island UK premiered in 2005 but was rebooted in June 2015, which is when it became the show fans know today. Season 7, which premiered in June 2021, was filmed at a villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca.

What was Mary and Aaron’s relationship like on Love Island UK?

Mary Bedford, a 22-year-old from Wakefield, and Aaron, a 27-year-old from Draycott, were one of the last couples on Love Island UK season 7. Mary joined the show on day 29 as a bombshell at Casa Amor. She was brought to the main villa by Toby, who left her to get back together with Chloe. Mary then had a romance with Dale before he was eliminated by the other islanders. Aaron joined the show on day 42 and invited Mary on a date. The two coupled up at the re-coupling on day 45. They were eliminated on day 52 after a vote from the public.

Are Mary and Aaron still together from Love Island UK?

So…are Mary and Aaron still together from Love Island UK season 7? The answer is yes. During their exit interview, Mary confirmed that she and Aaron will “definitely” give their relationship a “go” outside of the villa. “Even though it’s only been 10 days it feels like we’ve been seeing each other for months. We said we’re definitely going to give it a go on the outside,” she said. “Obviously everything changes when you get out so we said we’re just going to cross each bridge as it comes to it. We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside.”

She continued, “Literally from day one we got on like this [click]. We got on straight away, literally were inseparable from day two. You cannot fake things in there, which I thought people would have done. You’re with them 24-hours a day. So, if you feel some type of way it comes out. Mary even called Aaron her “best friend” after only knowing him for two weeks. “And Aaron’s beautiful to start with and then he’s so fun, he’s cheeky, he keeps me on my toes a lot. He’s not soppy. He’ll be cute with me, but he’ll then keep me on my toes. We literally are like best friends now. I’ve just been so comfortable with him from the start,” she said.

Aaron shared the same opinion about their relationship as Mary. “I feel like we get on so well. The rate we moved was completely natural. We were the new couple but there was no pressure to be like the other couples in the Villa,” he said. “The fact that it happened so organically was really refreshing and caught me completely off guard. We are very similar people in the way we are on the outside, our personalities and how we deal with situations.”

He continued, “We both have a fiery side and like to keep each other on our toes. We’re always laughing and joking. It was clear from the get go.” Aaron also revealed that he and Mary already have their first date plans after leaving the villa. “We’ve already spoken about stuff we want to do when we’re outside. It’s exciting that we’ll be able to do normal couple stuff and form a deeper connection,” he said. As for what those details will entail, Mary said, “like mini golf or bowling. Have some food and drinks”

Mary and Aaron also have connected with each other on Instagram since their time on Love Island. They both follow each other on Instagram, and Aaron even commented a heart emoji on one of Mary’s recent posts, which confirms that they’ll continue their romance after the villa.

Love Island UK is available to stream on the ITV Hub. Here’s how to watch it in the US.

If you love Love Island, this Etsy Love Island water bottle is a must-have. The bottle looks identical to the one islanders drink from on the show. The handmade plastic bottle fills 25 fluid ounces of liquid and comes with the same features as the real Love Island water bottle: a twist-on top, a finger loop, a drinking pipe and a removable fruit infuser to add flavor to your water. But the best part of the bottle is that fans can customize it with their name in the same Love Island font on the show. Along with the usual Love Island blue, pink and orange, this bottle also offers 29 more colors, including red, yellow and teal, as well as special shades like metallic rose gold, rainbow and glitter Tiffany blue.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.