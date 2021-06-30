Are Too Hot to Handle’s Marvin & Melinda Still Together? Their Post-Show Relationship Is Revealed

Warning: Too Hot to Handle season 2 spoilers ahead. Now that their time with Lana has ended, fans want to know: Are Marvin and Melinda still together after Too Hot to Handle season 2? Or has their romance cooled down.

Marvin, a 26-year-old from Paris, and Melinda, a 28-year-old from New York City, were two contestants on the second season of the Netflix reality TV dating show. Like the first season, Too Hot to Handle season 2 brought a dozen or so singles from across the world together to a tropical resort as they looked for love and tried not to have sex. Too Hot to Handle season 2 also saw the return of Lana, an Amazon Alexa-like device who watched the contestants 24/7 and called them out when they kissed, had sex or touched themselves or someone else in a sexual manner. If contestants are caught breaking the rules, Lana deducts money from their $100,000 prize fund.

There were some changes between Too Hot to Handle season 1 and 2, however. The first difference is that the contestants didn’t know they were on Too Hot to Handle. When they arrived at the retreat, they were told they were on a show called Parties in Paradise. It wasn’t until Lana arrived and told them that they were on Too Hot to Handle that they learned what show they really were on. The second difference is that the remaining prize fund wasn’t split between the final contestants like in season 1. Instead, the money was given to the contestant that everyone believed had made the most progress at the retreat. (SPOILER: In the finale, Lana chose Cam, Marvin and Carly as the top three contestants who had made the most progress on the show. The other contestants then voted on which of the finalists deserved the money. In the end, Marvin won with the most votes and was awarded $55,000.)

So that’s how Too Hot to Handle season 2 worked. But are Marvin and Melinda still together? Here’s what we know about their post-show relationship.

Are Marvin & Melinda still together after Too Hot to Handle?

Marvin and Melinda had their ups and downs on Too Hot to Handle. They were two of the original 10 contestants on season 2 and coupled up fast. Their first bump in the road came when Melinda kissed Peter to make Marvin jealous after seeing him talk to other women. Their hot-and-cold relationship continued throughout the season, with Marvin and Melinda sleeping in bed with other contestants before coming back together and having an expensive night of sex.

In the finale, Marvin asked Melinda to be his girlfriend, and they made plans for her to visit him in Paris for him to come to New York. When Marvin won the prize fund, he and Melinda looked like they were ready to continue their relationship. But are Marvin and Melinda still together? It seems like that answer is yes. Since the premiere of Too Hot to Handle, Marvin and Melinda (who both follow each other Instagram) have been liking and commenting on each other’s pictures. In one photo of Melinda in a summer dress, Marvin commented the prayer hands emoji, to which Melinda responded two heart eyes emojis. Marvin also commented on a picture of Melinda in a white bikini with, “Wooo🔥,” to which Melinda also responded to with heart emojis.

Melinda has also commented on Marvin’s Instagrams. She commented a sweating emoji on a shirtless photo of Marvin in bed. In another photo of Marvin’s bare back, Melinda five heart emojis. Marvin also commented, “Sheeeeeesh. Queen,” on an Instagram video of Melinda on Too Hot to Handle.

As of writing this, Marvin and Melinda haven’t confirmed their relationship, but from their social media interactions, it looks like their romance is still hot, hot, hot.

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix.