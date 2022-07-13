Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani Is an Expert at Marvel Trivia—Watch Her Answer 18 Questions in 2 Minutes

When it comes to Marvel trivia, there’s no one better than Iman Vellani. Vellani, the lead of Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel and a self-proclaimed “walking encyclopedia” of Marvel knowledge, has been a Marvel fan, both the movies and the comics, for as long as she can remember. (Her favorite movie is Iron Man, which came out when she was five years old.)

In honor of StyleCaster’s June 2022 cover, we put Vellani’s Marvel knowledge to the test with a round of Marvel trivia, where we had her answer 18 questions in under two minutes. “My biggest fear is someone asking me a Marvel-related question and I get it wrong,” Vellani told StyleCaster for her cover story.

Vellani plays Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, in Disney Plus‘ Ms. Marvel series, which aired its season 1 finale on July 13, 2022. Vellani, a massive fan of the Iron Man comics, was introduced to the character when she was around 15 years old and found a comic with Ms. Marvel, who is a Muslim Pakistani teenager like her, on the cover. “It wasn’t until I got representation with ‘Ms. Marvel’ that I realized, at 15 years old, this is what was missing in my life,” she said. “It felt like you were holding a mirror in front of me with every panel and every page.”

She continued, “Every Muslim teenager I was used to seeing in mainstream media felt like their entire personality was being religious or they needed to get away from religion to find themselves apart from their family. Ms. Marvel always used religion and culture as something that acted as a moral code in her hero’s journey. That’s how it was in my life. I’m Muslim but it’s not everything I do, every hour of the day.”

After Ms. Marvel, Vellani is set to star alongside Brie Larson (Carol Danvers) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) in 2023’s The Marvels, the MCU’s much-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel. Though she’s met almost everyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)—Vellani still remembers feeling like she didn’t fit in, a similar journey Kamala went through in Ms. Marvel when she became a superhero almost overnight. “Kamala getting her powers and me getting this part went hand and hand,” Vellani said. “I was like, ‘I know I am a superhero, but I don’t feel like one.’”

She continued, “Right next to my mirror is this ‘Avengers’ poster. They all look so beautiful, strong and tough, and I didn’t feel like any of those things. It was hard for me to put myself in that position and be like, ‘OK. I am a superhero. I have a super suit. I belong.’”

