Marvel Is FINALLY Casting Their First Transgender Superhero & It’s Amazing

Marvel Studios recently announced a pledge towards diversity and inclusion in the upcoming Phase 4 films. Already in action, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is casting a transgender actress to represent the LGBTQ+ community in a project set to film in 2020. The casting call is for the role of “Jessica,” a woman in her ’20s or ’30s, of any ethnicity. The requirement for the role is listed as, “transgender actress only.”

Despite the given codename, Marvel fans are already buzzing about which character/film could meet this description. Among several possibilities, the most prominent options seem to be: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki, Hawkeye, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

As it stands, Sera, one of the Anchorites, is one of Marvel’s only transgender superheroes. She is a wingless angel from Heven who identifies as a woman.

According to Geeks Worldwide, the speculation is that Sera would play Valkyrie’s queen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Regarding Tessa Thompson’s role as Valkyrie, the actress says: “First of all, as king, she needs to find her queen,” during a 2019 San Diego Comic-Con discussion.

Another speculation is that Angelica Ross will play the role of “Jessica” after tweeting the following on July 28: “Ummmm @Marvel? They keep asking if I’m joining the family. You want to tell ‘em? #Marvel Studios.”

Recently, Angelica Ross played Candy Ferocity in the FX series, Pose. She is set to star in an upcoming season of American Horror Story: 1984. While none of the speculations are confirmed, her fans would love to see her represent the trans community that she advocates for. After all, it is the first-ever Marvel casting of a transgender superhero.