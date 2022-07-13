Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani Guesses Which MCU Character Said Which Iconic Line

Who said that? As a self-proclaimed “walking encyclopedia” of Marvel knowledge, Iman Vellani has memorized almost every line from the 20-plus movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But can she name which character said them?

In honor of StyleCaster’s July 2022 cover, we asked Vellani, the star of Disney Plus’ Ms. Marvel series, to guess which MCU character said what iconic line, from “Are you sure you wouldn’t rather just punch your way out?” to “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” As expected, she aced the test.

Vellani plays Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, in Disney Plus‘ Ms. Marvel series, which aired its season 1 finale on July 13, 2022. Vellani, a massive fan of the Iron Man comics, was introduced to the character when she was around 15 years old and found a comic with Ms. Marvel, who is a Muslim Pakistani teenager like her, on the cover. “It wasn’t until I got representation with ‘Ms. Marvel’ that I realized, at 15 years old, this is what was missing in my life,” she said. “It felt like you were holding a mirror in front of me with every panel and every page.”

She continued, “Every Muslim teenager I was used to seeing in mainstream media felt like their entire personality was being religious or they needed to get away from religion to find themselves apart from their family. Ms. Marvel always used religion and culture as something that acted as a moral code in her hero’s journey. That’s how it was in my life. I’m Muslim but it’s not everything I do, every hour of the day.”

After Ms. Marvel, Vellani is set to star alongside Brie Larson (Carol Danvers) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) in 2023’s The Marvels, the MCU’s much-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel. Though she’s met almost everyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man)—Vellani still remembers feeling like she didn’t fit in, a similar journey Kamala went through in Ms. Marvel when she became a superhero almost overnight. “Kamala getting her powers and me getting this part went hand and hand,” Vellani said. “I was like, ‘I know I am a superhero, but I don’t feel like one.’”

She continued, “Right next to my mirror is this ‘Avengers’ poster. They all look so beautiful, strong and tough, and I didn’t feel like any of those things. It was hard for me to put myself in that position and be like, ‘OK. I am a superhero. I have a super suit. I belong.’”

Watch the video above to see Iman Vellani play “Name That Line — Marvel edition” with StyleCaster. Check out StyleCaster’s June 2022 cover story with Iman Vellani here.