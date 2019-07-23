We Can’t Stop Thinking About The Most Compelling Marvel Phase 4 Revelations

Now that we’ve had some time to grieve Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff’s passing and to process the exit of Captain America, we can start celebrating the new adventures that await the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These Marvel Phase 4 clues from San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) were just everything. Here is what we can look forward to in the coming years, and a few details about how some of these stories came to be.

Manifesting dreams on Twitter may sound silly, but it worked for Simu Liu who will now star as Shang-Chi in the upcoming Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. Since 2014, Liu has been tweeting Marvel about the possibility of an Asian superhero. Now he gets to be the hero! In more news pertaining to diversity, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani will also join the MCU.

It is said that great minds think alike. Kevin Feige announced that he wanted Mahershala Ali to play Blade long before the actor reportedly lobbied for the role after winning an Oscar for Green Book. Now, we will see the Oscar-winner as the iconic half-mortal, half-immortal.

Meanwhile, just after Captain Marvel became the first stand-alone film about a female superhero, the MCU can now boast that the universe will finally have a female director in its midst. Cate Shortland has been slated to work on Black Widow since the film was announced in July 2018, but this announcement came along with news that she would work with talents Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and of course, Scarlett Johansson! The MCU’s second female director is Chloe Zhao, who is slated to direct The Eternals.

Phase 4 of the MCU will also include its first deaf superhero, played by Lauren Ridloff.

We can’t forget the Natalie Portman will yield the Mjolnir as the female Thor. Also, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie character arc has hinted at her sexual orientation, but the MCU will be more open about its first LGBTQ character’s love life.

Finally, Teyonah Parris has been cast as the adult Monica Rambeau and will star in WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on Disney +. Akira Akbar played a younger version of the character in Captain Marvel.

Here is the complete list of Phase 4 MCU movies that we can look forward to.

Black Widow (May 1, 2020)

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier (Fall 2020)

The Eternals (Nov. 6, 2020)

Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021)

WandaVision (Spring 2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021)

Loki (Spring 2021)

What If…? (Summer 2021)

Hawkeye (Fall 2021)

Thor: Love & Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021)

Blade (TBD 2022)

MCU fans are probably saving dates already.