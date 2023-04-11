These ‘Spider-Verse’ Funko Pops Will Sell Out—Get Your Fave Miles Morales Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you or someone you love is obsessed with everything in the MCU, you’ll want to know where to get the best Marvel Funko Pops, including where to score the exclusives you can’t find anywhere else.

In case you’re not familiar, Funko Pops are vinyl figures that have giant heads and eyes on small bodies. They’re cute, creative and based on your fave video game, movie, sports and pop culture personalities. Founded in 1998, Funko began as a nostalgia-themed toy company. Did you know their first product was a bobblehead for the Big Boy mascot? Acquired in 2005, the company has gone on to become a pop-culture figurine brand with an instantly recognizable aesthetic and, thanks to having 1,100 licenses with different companies, an absolute plethora of characters represented in TV, movies, sport, video games and music—from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Golden Girls.

“We’ve managed to land several of our dream licenses in the last year or so, like Harry Potter and Doctor Who, but there are still a few white whales out there that we’d love to get our hands on and a couple that are very close to happening, but I don’t think I can talk about those just yet,” Funko’s Lead Designer, Reis O’Brien, told Entertainment Earth. “There’s also a constant flow of suggestions from collectors, so it’s just a matter of keeping our ear to the ground to see what people would like. Personally, I’ve been dying to design Pops for Scooby Doo, Archie comics, Smurfs, and Conan the Barbarian. But those are just personal wishes. Hopefully I’ll get the chance to work on them some day.” But comic book fandom is one of Funko’s biggest tentpoles, so here are our favorites.

Swing into action with Miguel O’Hara as Pop! Spider-Man 2099! This hero is on a mission across the threads of the multiverse web, and his adventure has led to your Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collection.

From Avengers Endgame, Captain America with a broken shield and Mjolnir, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!

From Avengers Endgame, Iron Man (Stark Tech Suit), as a stylized Pop!

Behold! The mighty Thor, God of Thunder!

Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch, from Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness.

Explore the Quantum Realm with POP! Ant-Man from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

This hero is exploring the threads of the multiverse web with his team of spider friends, and now their adventure has led to your Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse collection.

Test the limits of reality—and perhaps even illuminate them—with this exclusive Pop! Doctor Strange, which glows in the dark.

Defend humanity with Marvel’s Pop! Black Widow!

Trials and tribulations await any superhero, and Jennifer Walters is no exception. Transformed into a Gamma-powered superhero, after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, she inherits incredible powers.

Inspire your Marvel collection with one of Wakanda’s fiercest leaders. The exclusive Pop! Ramonda wears her coronation ceremony outfit as seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Complete your Marvel Studios’ Civil War collection with this skilled archer and assemble your team to build a scene of your favorite heroes.

Pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman with your very own Black Panther Pop!

The exclusive Pop! Nakia holds her Wakandan ring blades while wearing her battle outfit, as seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

When a superhero fan becomes a superhero herself, the possibilities seem endless for Kamala Khan! Help Kamala (aka Ms. Marvel) join her superhero idols and discover her powers in your Marvel Ms. Marvel collection as a Pop! Ms. Marvel.

