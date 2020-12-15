There Are 12 Marvel Shows Coming to Disney+ & Here’s When They All Come Out

It’s always a good day to be an MCU fan, but seeing so many of Marvel’s Disney Plus show release dates announced for Disney Investor Day made for an especially good day in the multiverse. Disney’s annual Investor Day event took place on December 10, 2020, which is when Marvel Studios finally revealed their upcoming docket of adaptations for the screen.

While some entries on this list confirmed fan theories, others came as a complete surprise. Most feature familiar faces from the MCU, and Avengers fans are especially bound to recognize a few. There are some series, however, that follow completely new characters to the screen. What can be said about all of these selections is that each one of them is part of the studio’s plans for Phase Four—a.k.a., the phase for films and television series within the Marvel Cinematic Universal set to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider Man: Far From Home.

WandaVision

Release Date: January 15, 2021

Marvel’s take on the classic ’50s-era sitcom will see actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Scarlet Witch (a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff) and Vision from the MCU films. The miniseries, which is set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, is expected to tell the story of how, exactly, Vision is alive and well. As fans of the Avengers films might remember, Vision is still technically supposed to be dead according to this MCU timeline. It’s possible Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, rescued him from his fate. But the trailer for WandaVision promises that not everything is as it seems in this alternate sitcom reality, so fans are bound for a twist.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Release Date: March 19, 2021

Bucky Barnes (a.k.a. Winter Soldier) and Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) have one of the MCU’s fan-favorite bromances, and this six-episode spinoff will finally see the dynamic duo fighting side-by-side on what’s promised to be a “global” mission.

Loki

Release Date: May 2021

Finally, Tom Hiddleton’s fan-favorite Avengers villain is getting his own series. Loki will follow the eponymous MCU trickster from the moment right after he took off with the Tesseract in Endgame and opened up a new branch of reality. Evidently, this leaves Loki in hot water with the Time Variance Authority, an organization that governs timelines throughout the multiverse. He’s still causing trouble, and we’d expect nothing less.

What If…?

Release Date: Summer 2021

What If…? is an animated anthology series set to explore the question of what might have happened if major moments within the MCU had gone differently. The show will feature familiar voices, as each character is expected to be voiced by the same actors who portray them in the live-action films.

Ms. Marvel

Release Date: Late 2021

This Marvel comic newcomer is set to make history all over again with her own show. Ms. Marvel, a.k.a. Kamala Khan, is the first Muslim and Pakistani-American superhero to headline her own MCU comic, and now, live-action run. Her Disney+ series will likely focus on her origin story as a New Jersey teen and comic book nerd who suddenly ends up with superpowers—just like the heroes she’s always admired.

Hawkeye

Release Date: Late 2021

Jeremy Renner is returning to star as his MCU character Clint Barton, better known as Hawkeye, in this original series. His series will see the master archer and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. training a new character, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), to take over the role of Hawkeye.

Moon Knight

Release Date: 2022

Moon Knight will be the first live-action project to star MCU’s Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight. In the comics, Spector is known as a former U.S. Marine, CIA operative, and mercenary. Fans often describe the dark hero as Marvel’s version of DC Comics’ Batman.

She-Hulk

Release Date: 2022

Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany is set to star as She-Hulk in the MCU character’s first live-action incarnation. Her real name is Jennifer Walters, and in the comics, she’s known as the Hulk a.k.a. Bruce Banner’s cousin.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Release Date: 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will follow the superhero group of the same name ahead of their third feature film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to release sometime in 2023. It will surely make the wait just a little sweeter.

Secret Invasion

Release Date: TBA

Secret Invasion will take the events of Brian Michael Bendis’ comic book storyline about a creed of shape-shifting aliens called Skrulls onto the big screen. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as the indomitable Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull general, Talos.

Ironheart

Release Date: TBA

Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, will follow in the steps of Iron Man himself in this live-action adaptation for the armored adventurer.

Armor Wars

Release Date: TBA

Armor Wars centers on Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, who is no stranger to the MCU. If the comics are any indication, Armor Wars will see War Machine defending Iron Man against foes looking to steal his technology.