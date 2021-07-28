This Marvel Advent Calendar Is Action-Packed With Surprises Inspired by Spider-Man, Black Panther & More

Action-packed. There’s a Marvel advent calendar, and it includes 25 days of surprises themed around Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America and other Marvel Comics superheroes.

Created Insight Editions, the brand behind collectible books and advent calendars for Friends, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more franchises, Marvel: The Official Advent Calendar features 25 pockets that fans can open as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the pockets are more than 30 exclusive Marvel-themed mementos such as Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy ornaments, Black Panther and Iron Man buttons and collectible cards featuring iconic Marvel villains like Venom, Green Goblin, Rhino and Dr. Octopus. The calendar is decorated with illustrations of Marvel symbols and characters, as well as photos of fan-favorite superheroes like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Groot and Rocket the Raccoon.

Marvel: The Official Advent Calendar is available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on September 28, 2021. But don’t wait to order it. If the Marvel advent calendar is anything like other Insight Edition advent calendars (which sell out well before they’re officially released), we recommend that you pre-order this Marvel fan item now.

Along with Marvel: The Official Advent Calendar, Insight Editions also has other collectible books and items such as Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook—a professional chef-written cookbook featuring iconic dishes from the Marvel universe—and Marvel’s Spider-Man: From Amazing to Spectacular, an art book exploring the 50-plus years of Spider-Man. The book includes exclusive interviews with illustrators, writers and other creators that brought Spider-Man to life, as well as comic book art of the superhero over the year. As for the Marvel cook book, the fan item includes dozens of recipes for Marvel-inspired dishes like Phoenix Hot Chicken, Egg Bowl Storm’s Tournedos, Dazzler’s Glittering Pizza Bagels, Hulk Smashed Potatoes and Green Goblin Pumpkin Bombs.

