Martin Scorsese Legit Fell Asleep During Eminem’s Oscars Performance

Who else saw Martin Scorsese sleep during Eminem’s Oscars 2020 performance? The “Love the Way You Lie” rapper, 47, took the stage at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, and the celebrity reactions were…interesting, to say the least. Among the viral reactions were Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s faces and Scorsese nodding off as Eminem performed “Lose Yourself.”

“When you sleep through Eminem at the #Oscars,” one user tweeted with a clip of the Irishman director closing his eyes for a split second as Eminem rapped. “Celebrities reacting to Eminem’s performance is my 2020 mood,” another user tweeted with photos of Menzel and Eilish looking less-than-satisfied with Eminem on stage. One more Twitter user wrote, “I am loving everyone’s collective confusion about that Eminem performance #Oscars.”

Eminem’s performance came after a video package that showed the dozens of Best Original Song winners in Oscars history. The “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” rapper won the award for “Lose Yourself” in 2003. The song was featured on the soundtrack for the 2002 film 8 Mile.

Though the Oscars audience showed a collective confusion at Eminem’s performance, there were some viewers who defended him. In the Oscars’ 92 years, Eminem is the only rapper to win an Academy Award for a solo Best Original Song. “I Used to Love H.E.R.” rapper Common also won an Oscar in 2015 for “Glory” from Selma, but he shares the award with John Legend. The rap group Three-6 Mafia also won Best Original Song in 2006 for Hustle & Flow‘s “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp,” but Eminem is the only solo rapper to take home the award.

“Clowns on Twitter are posting reaction pictures of people apparently being “confused” about Eminem performing at the #Oscars. That’s not what happened though. They was loving it. Only legends get this level of respect,” one user tweeted.

Regardless of what your reaction to Eminem’s Oscars performance, there’s no denying that Marty Scorsese sleeping was iconic.