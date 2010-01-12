Martin Scorsese Films Chanel Commercial in Brooklyn + 10 Classic Scorsese Films

The words “Chanel” and “Brooklyn” aren’t two that you’re likely to utter in one breath, but alas, here we are about to do it (actually, we just did). The reason for this anomaly? It was recently announced that Chanel has hired movie mogul Martin Scorsese to direct an upcoming commercial for the fashion label in — yes, you guessed right — Brooklyn! The film crew was recently spotted shooting in South Williamsburg, and it’s been revealed that Canadian model Ingrid Schram and French actor Gaspard Ulliel will star.

With Scorsese’s resume of films full of blood and guts, we’re expecting one of two things from the Chanel commercial — this is going to be a serious step away for Kaiser Karl from his classic tweed and pearls, or Scorsese’s just experimenting with his softer side.

Since this Chanel mini-movie will be sure to become a classic, here are 10 more classic Scorsese films to go rent now:



1. Taxi Driver, 1976



One of Martin Scorsese’s earlier films, Taxi Driver starred Robert De Niro as a young shirtless Vietnam war veteran.

2. Raging Bull, 1980



De Niro plays another aggressive character in the form of Jake La Motta, a boxer who takes out his violent ways on his family too.

3. The Color of Money, 1986



A must-see for avid pool players, and for die-hard Tom Cruise fans.

4. Goodfellas, 1990



Robert de Niro joins Scorsese again in this classic gangster flick with Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta. Goodfellas began to solidify Scorsese’s staying power in the mob-focused movie genre.



5. The Age of Innocence, 1993



Quite a different take on the beloved city that served as the backdrop to many of Scorsese’s films, The Age of Innocence takes place in 19th Century New York, and stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder.

6. Casino, 1995



Scorsese moves his crew to Las Vegas for the aptly titled film, Casino. The famous director/producer cast Robert De Niro yet again, this time as a casino operator.

7. Gangs of New York, 2002



This film started another of Scorsese’s famous ongoing partnerships with an actor: this time his new muse was Leonardo DiCaprio. To be expected, this film followed in the usual footsteps of Scorsese’s forte — plenty of gang fights in the streets.

8. The Aviator, 2004



Following Gangs of New York, The Aviator became the director’s next big hit. Leonardo DiCaprio picked up the lead once again, portraying the infamously eccentric Howard Hughes.



9. The Departed, 2006



The Departed took home four Academy Awards in 2006, including the Oscar for Best Achievement in Directing, proving that no one makes a mob movie quite like Scorsese. A slew of big namers including Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, and of course, DiCaprio, all starred.



10. Shutter Island, 2010



Set for release in February 2010, Shutter Island has all the ingredients to be a big hit: Lots of murder and another Martin+Leo combo will make this one a winner.



