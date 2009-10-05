Martin Margiela: 2009 Marks the Man’s Departure from the House

Martin Margiela has always been a very private man, with very few photos existing of him and almost no interviews with the designer. Well, turns out, he’s not exactly present in the design room, either.

“Martin has not been there for a long time,” Maison Martin Margiela designer Renzo Rosso told WGSN. “He is here but not here. We have a new fresh design team on board. We are focusing on young, realistic energy for the future; this is really Margiela for the year 2015.”

Ouch…young, realistic energy? We would shed a tear, worried about losing the Margiela aesthetic, but apparently Martin’s been gone for a minute, so…what’s going to even change?

Renzo Rosso is the founder of Diesel who bought a large portion of Margiela in 2002.