Martha Stewart Just Responded to Rumors She’s Dating Pete After They Were Seen Holding Hands Following His Split From Kim

A sweet bond. Martha Stewart clears up the Pete Davidson dating rumors. Rumors emerged of the former Saturday Night Live star linking up with the lifestyle guru after his breakup with Kim Kardashian, and fans joked that the next star-studded celebrity he would date would be Martha.

In an interview with DailyMail, Martha gushes about her close relationship with Pete but puts down the rumors immediately. “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she told the outlet. “He is a charming boy who is finding his way.” She also added that he would be a guest on her podcast. “I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say,” she revealed.

Pete broke up with Kim Kardashian in early August 2022. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Pete is currently filming a movie in Australia, while Kim is based in Calabasas, California, where she lives with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm (Kim shares her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2019.)

Fans took to social media to speculate who Pete would be dating next as The King of Staten Island star has quite a history with dating. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, and he dated Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Cazzie David, among others. A picture of Pete, Kim and Martha from the 2022 White House Correspondence Dinner emerged, where Martha is seen holding Pete’s hand. “We should’ve seen this coming,” TV writer Gennefer Gross tweeted.

A source told People on August 8, 2022, that Pete is in therapy due to Kim’s ex-husband Kanye’s bullying. The source confirmed that since April, he “has been in trauma therapy in large part. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help.” On Kim’s part, “she’s been nothing but supportive of [Pete] throughout their relationship.” News of the two splitting up broke on August 5, 2022, and the insider added that Pete is paying attention to his own life, “Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

