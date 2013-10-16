Martha Stewart Gives Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop A Sort-Of Seal of Approval

Remember yesterday when rumors started flying that Vanity Fair’s alleged publishing of a “takedown” piece on Gwyneth Paltrow was imminent? It seems even more so now, because the magazine has published a negatively-slanted story on Martha Stewart’s recent appearance on Bloomberg TV, in which the lifestyle maven revealed her innermost thoughts on Gwynnie and her Goop empire. And in traditional Martha fashion, she manages to give Gwyneth her lusted-after seal of approval, but it’s with a few backhanded compliments that only Martha could deliver.

“I haven’t eaten at Gwyneth’s house,” Martha starts off by saying. “And I’ve never seen how she lives. But if she is authentic, all the better. I certainly hope she is. She really wants to be part of the lifestyle business . . . Gwyneth has a book on the best-seller list. She must be doing something right. She’s a charming, pretty person who has a feeling for lifestyle. She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle.”

Only Martha Stewart could deliver a dig so perfectly dressed up in a compliment’s wardrobe. Notice how she says, “She must be doing something right” instead of outright saying, “She is doing something right.” And the best is when she finishes off by reminding everyone that she’s the one who founded Goop’s particular category to begin with. It’s clear that she’s welcoming Gwyneth into her lifestyle sphere with open arms, but not without paying the toll first.

It seems that with Vanity Fair’s choice to highlight a random comment Martha made specifically to take a dig at Gwyneth, we can expect that rumored takedown piece to come out sooner rather than later.