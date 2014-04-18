Martha Stewart’s Perfect Easter Meal (And Favorite Easter Cocktail)

Ever wonder what the doyenne of homemaking, Martha Stewart, serves for Easter? Wonder no more. Stewart told Glamour of her perfect Easter menu: “The best fresh, easy dinner menu for spring is one where everything is simply roasted and can be served at room temperature…Serve salmon with cucumber-radish relish as the main course, with barley salad and roasted asparagus as sides. Pair with a deliciously and light Lillet Rosé Spring Cocktail.”

As for her tips for setting the perfect Easter table she says: “For a subtle nod to Easter, set the table with an egg-shaped flower arrangement. Simply place an array of cut blooms—anemones, ranunculus, tulips and carnations—and quail eggs into bud vases, juice glasses, or little bowls. The palette of pinks and peaches keeps the look simple but sweet.”

Click here for the recipe for the Lillet Rosé, and happy Easter eating! Whatever Martha says, goes.

MORE:

How To Make Nutella Stuffed Pancake French Toast (Yes, It’s a Thing)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Living Room Makeover: The Before and After