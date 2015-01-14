How to Eat Clean in 2015: Martha Stewart’s (Realistic) Advice

“I’ve always tried to eat healthy, I grow just about everything I eat,” Martha Stewart said. “I’m not a fanatic about it all. Everyone is going to eat a piece of cake now and then.”

And that’s why we love Stewart. While Gwyneth Paltrow has proposed pretty crazy cleanses on her blog Goop in the past, including one with an emphasis on broth, and 2014 was the year that Paleo (eating like a caveman) ruled the fad diet space, Stewart is refreshingly a proponent of clean eating: think unprocessed foods, lots of vegetables, and moderation. It’s an easy plan to get behind, and one that emphasizes long-term health over losing weight quickly.

Stewart highlighted this eating plan in her latest book “Clean Slate: A Cookbook and Guide: Reset Your Health, Detox Your Body, and Feel Your Best” which offers both a 3-day and 21-day detox plan, plenty of clean eating recipes, and Stewart’s “golden rules” for eating and living well.

“I don’t believe in cutting out any food entirely like butter, sugar or cream,” she said. “I just eat less of these favorite foods if I’m watching my weight…I’m also a strong believer in the Mediterranean diet, which includes lots of leafy green vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fruits, fish and olive oil.”

The benefits? Just look at Stewart, now 73 years-old (yeah, we can only hope to look half as good when we are her age) to see it. “Fresh, unprocessed food is the best anti-aging tool around…A good diet gives me energy, keeps my weight under control, and prevents disease.”

Beyond “eating clean” Stewart emphasizes the importance of being active to complement your eating plan—she takes daily walks, lifts weights, and does Yoga. “I will try to work out every day, of some sort. I did a lot of yoga this morning. This week, I’ll exercise five days, because I have to travel, and it’s a little bit harder when traveling. I work out a lot …when I don’t do it for a period of time I really miss it.”

Stewart’s “golden rules” for clean eating:

1. Choose whole foods over processed.

2. Embrace a plant-based diet.

3. Engage in an active lifestyle.

4. Make sure to get enough fiber.

5. Pay attention to how you feel.

Wonder how Stewart starts off her day? It’s with a green juice, recipe below!

Martha Stewart’s Ultra Green-Juice

To put in a juicer:

1 stemmed and chopped bunch of kale

1 chopped fennel bulb

1 cored and chopped Granny Smith apple

1/4 chopped honeydew

1 celery stalk

1-inch piece french ginger, peeled and chopped

Clean Slate: A Cookbook and Guide: Reset Your Health, Detox Your Body, and Feel Your Best; $15.60; available at Amazon.com.