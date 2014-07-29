Martha Stewart Calls Blake Lively’s New Lifestyle Career ‘Stupid’

Never one to sugarcoat things, it seems Martha Stewart thinks Blake Lively should stick to her day job of being a starlet, rather than a lifestyle guru.

The 72-year-old homemaking queen told the Huffington Post she thinks it’s “stupid” that the former “Gossip Girl” star is being dubbed “the next Martha Stewart” thanks to her brand-new lifestyle site Preserve, which launched last week. “Let her try,” she quipped.

“I don’t mean that facetiously!” she clarified. “I mean, it’s stupid, she could be an actress! Why would you want to be me if you could be an actress? I just did a movie yesterday, though—I can’t even tell you about it—but I want to be Blake Lively,” she joked.

To be fair, the two women are friendly—they live in the same Bedford, NY, neighborhood and Martha sent her team to help with Lively’s wedding to Ryan Reynolds. Plus, in the August issue of Vogue, Blake referred to Stewart as her “idol,”saying, “I’ve only ever found her to be completely generous and kind. She’s one of those people who connect people with each other. She’s there for you.”

To be honest, Blake’s site Preserve has more touchy-feely shades of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop than anything of Martha’s.

Vogue described the venture as “part digital monthly magazine, part e-commerce venture, part video blog, [and] the site will seek out and celebrate people all over America who are making things—food, clothes, pillows, dishes, dining-room tables—with their hands.”

And in her editor’s letter, Blake writes:

“Sitting down to write this editor’s letter has been the hardest thing I’ve done yet on my Preserve journey. I’m more intimidated than I should probably admit. I’m no editor, no artisan, no expert. And certainly no arbiter of what you should buy, wear, or eat. I am hungry, though… not just for enchiladas. I’m hungry for experience.”

Come to think of it, maybe Martha’s on to something after all.

