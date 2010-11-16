Married To Rock: The Non Skank Edition

If there is a 12-step program for reality TV addiction, then sign me up! As a self-proclaimed television junky, there isnt a Bravo, Vh1 or E! show that I havent seen. And my latest E! guilty pleasure is none other than the trashy but oh-so-entertaining Married To Rock. Its like witnessing a train wreck that you just cant manage to turn your eyes away from.
As much pleasure as I take in watching these women make fools of themselves on a weekly basis, its clear that class isnt high on their priority list. This got me thinking about past and current rock star wives whove managed to retain their integrity, while still being married to rock. The wives on our list could teach these ladies (and I use the word ladies loosely) a thing or two about how its done. Click through to see who made the cut!
Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg will forever be known as the quintessential rock star couple. Their 1969 recording, "Je t'aime... moi non plus" is a true testament to the intense passion these two shared.
Stephanie Seymour and Guns N' Roses front man, Axl Rose, definitely didn't have the ideal relationship. Even though they had quite a tumultuous breakup back in the '90s, Seymour still remains a great representation of the picture perfect rock star girlfriend.
People may remember Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable, but in 1987 the middle Cosby child became Mrs. Lenny Kravitz. Bonet exudes the sort of effortless cool that's really lacking in many of today's rock star wives. The marriage may have ended in divorce in 1993, but luckily the couple have a gorgeous daughter, Zoe Kravitz, to show from it.
Nothing warms my heart like a rock star couple who has stood the test of time. Model Yasmin Le Bon and Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon have been married for an impressive 25 years, virtually unheard of in the rock world. I think Yasmin should run a workshop for the Married To Rock girls on how to age gracefully.
Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale are the ultimate power couple. Stefani isn't just a rock star wife, she's a rock star herself. In fact, this woman does it all she's a singer, designer, mom and wife. Not to mention, she's one hot mother...
Gwyneth Paltrow is one woman who's well versed in the art of keeping it sexy and classy at the same time. Paltrow, unlike the aforementioned E! fame whores, keeps uber quiet about her marriage to Coldplay's Chris Martin. As a matter of fact, the "Country Strong" star is so private that it's close to impossible to find a photo of these two together.
Iman and David Bowie are another pair who've managed to dodge the D word. It's always refreshing to see a rock star wife who's able to make a name for herself outside of the relationship and Iman has done just that.
OK, so being married four times probably doesn't make Christie Brinkley a candidate for wife of the century, but one thing's for sure she would definitely be in the running for hottest! Brinkley and Billy Joel didn't last, but like Lisa and Lenny, they also have a beautiful daughter to show from it.