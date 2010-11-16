Married To Rock: The Non Skank Edition

If there is a 12-step program for reality TV addiction, then sign me up! As a self-proclaimed television junky, there isnt a Bravo, Vh1 or E! show that I havent seen. And my latest E! guilty pleasure is none other than the trashy but oh-so-entertaining Married To Rock. Its like witnessing a train wreck that you just cant manage to turn your eyes away from.

As much pleasure as I take in watching these women make fools of themselves on a weekly basis, its clear that class isnt high on their priority list. This got me thinking about past and current rock star wives whove managed to retain their integrity, while still being married to rock. The wives on our list could teach these ladies (and I use the word ladies loosely) a thing or two about how its done. Click through to see who made the cut!