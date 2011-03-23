Marriage… It’s Not For Everyone

Well, at least according to Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Gretchen Rossi that is. On Sunday night’s episode, Gretchen who has been dating Slade Smiley for over a year now proudly announced, “I dont want to get married. I want a lease.” And yes, her anti-marriage rant was put on right in front of Slade. After the show, she took to her Bravo TV blog to add some more insightful tidbits on leasing men: “I know this whole lease program idea seems funny to most, but if you really think about it, it could possibly work… I think sometimes people do get complacent in marriages and the divorce rate is so high now, so why not try to implement a new program into society?”

I usually don’t pay much credence to anything that comes out of any of the Real Housewives’ mouths let alone Gretchen’s but the girl makes some pretty interesting and noteworthy points about marriage. Just watch the clip below and see for yourselves. I will agree with Gretchen on her point that marriages aren’t always built to last but especially if you marry someone who says stuff like this: You know they might trade you in for something better. So you keep your weight off.