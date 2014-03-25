3 Factors That Predict Whether Or Not You’ll Get Married

What makes someone marriage material? How he looks? How she acts? In a new study published in the journal Social Science Research, researchers considered how likely someone is to get married by examining three traits: physical attractiveness, personality attractiveness, and personal grooming. It turns out, your overall score based on these three factors could be linked to whether or not you’ll walk down the aisle.

To determine this “marriageability factor,” the researchers looked at data on more than 9,000 people from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health. For that study, interviewers rated participants on these three traits using a scale of one to five. No real surprise here: The higher the collective score, the more likely the person was to get hitched (though it had no influence on cohabitation).

MORE: The Weird Sign You’re Perfect for Each Other

So what does that tell us? People likely eye the whole package when they consider whether or not someone is worthy of a wedding ring (which might explain why that super hot guy with no personality and no sense of personal hygiene is still single). “[The] results also suggest they may be able to compensate for a deficiency in one desirable trait by enhancing the presence of another,” write the study authors.

MORE: 13 Things You Learn About Dating By the Time You’re 30

The gist: If you’re lacking in one area, you can probably make up for it in another (say, with some awesome showering and hair-brushing habits). Of course, we’re willing to bet there are other factors that make you more likely to tie the knot—like, you know, a desire to settle down with a serious partner in the first place.

MORE: The 3 Traits That Tell You the Most About a Potential Love Interest

Embed from Getty Images