The Cut has a sneak peek of the capsule collection that Marni created for its new store on East 67th and Madison that opened two weeks ago. The store itself was designed by Sybarite to mimic origami shapes. Marni’s head designer Consuelo Castiglioni created the special edition collection of 20 pieces, which include the things Marni does best- sweet dresses, cute prints, and awesomely chuncky accessories.

Check out those bracelets! I want.