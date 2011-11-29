Marni x H&M Collaboration To Hit Stores In March

H&M is once again bringing style to the people. This time the fashion retail giant has confirmed they will be releasing a collection with Marni this March. The collection will be delivered to about 260 stores as well as online.

Marni creative directorConsuelo Castiglioni reassures us that the collection will have “the same level of quality, craft and attention to detail that Marni is known for.”

You can also take a sneak peak of the collection in the video below and in the slideshow above. Honestly, the clothes look amazing and it’s easy to identify that famous Marni aesthetic. (You’ll have to excuse me while I salivate in a corner and work on a plan to be first in line before winter thaw.)

Images via Fashionista