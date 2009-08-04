Object Of Desire

Marni sleeveless jersey t-shirt, $270, at marni.com.

Reason #1

Marni’s ‘Kim Gordon‘ abstract print t-shirt has a vintage feel and is unassumingly chic with an edge.

Reason #2

This racerback tank is surprisingly versatile. Of course, it can be worn casually with jeans and flats, but you can also mixit up with a little black leather skirt, black tights and pumps.

Reason #3

As part of a limited time collection piece from Marni‘s 2009 Summer collection, this great top is not going to be available for much longer, so grab it before they’re all gone.