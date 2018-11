What: A pair of patent leather Marni loafer pumps in teal, cognac brown, and black.

Why: As much as we love them, sometimes a girl gets tired fall boots—even if they are “the perfect pair.” These loafer pumps are a perfect alternative to a traditional boot, and (bonus!) they’re more than 60% off.

How: We love these with a pair of black, ankle-length chinos and a silk blouse; or with an LBD and gray tights.

Marni Patent Pumps, $295; at The Outnet