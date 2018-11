What: A tribal-inspired necklace in resin, wood, and horn, with canvas ribbon-ties.

Why: There’s nothing more stylish (and easy to throw on) than a solid statement necklace, and this gem from Marni is especially cool because of its mixed material approach to the trend.

How: It doesn’t take much to make this piece stand out, but it will look especially stellar against an all-white outfit or a little black dress.

Marni Necklace, $190; at The Outnet