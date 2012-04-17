Marni Embarks On Unlikely Collaboration To Create Chairs For Charity

Most of us have recovered from the Marni for H&M madness, but that doesn’t mean that the luxury brand is washing their hands of all collaborations. For this year’s Salone del Mobile in Milan, which is the world’s largest design fair, Marni is working with Colombian ex-prisoners to create a collection of 100 chairs. The idea behind the project is to promote the prisoners’ integration back into the social and working worlds they left behind.

If you happen to be in Milan this week, stop by the Marni boutique to check out the chairs along with a photo exhibit and video depicting the experience of creating the chairs. If not, the exhibit will begin traveling to Marni boutiques worldwide once the Salone del Mobile ends.

We love the multi-colored, woven patterns that differ from piece to piece and the more reference to traditional Colombian craftsmanship. It’s nice to see one of our favorite designers take a bold step into the world of charity and giving back by embracing the artistic side of foreign cultures. What do you think of Marni’s newest project? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photos via TrendLand.