I Finally Found A Winter Coat That My Boyfriend & I Can Both Style

My outerwear preferences change drastically depending on my mood. If I’m feeling romantic, I want to top my date night ‘fit with a classic, long wool coat in camel or black. When I’m feeling bold, I’ll change it up for a fur (faux, obvi) in hot pink, electric green or snow white. When I’m feeling edgy, I tend to lean into a cooler, more unisex aesthetic, perfect for stomping around New York City on the coldest of winter days—but prior to now, I was never sure what kind of jacket suited this look. Luckily, my Marmot Mammoth Parka has changed all that.

When it comes to great street style moments, a good coat is essential. Texture and layers are what give a look some added interest, so the right silhouette or colorway can drastically change the overall vibe. I’ve been on the hunt for something bold, oversized and warm to get me through the next few months, and the Marmot Mammoth Parka has checked off virtually all of my boxes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Marmot is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Available in six colorways, this heritage piece is a reissue of a Biggie Smalls favorite, so you know it’s cool right from the get go. But you don’t have to freeze in the name of fashion! It’s also hella warm, thanks to the 2-layer GORE-TEX waterproof fabric that manages to keep you cozy and dry without giving you a hot flash when you head inside.

Because it’s a unisex piece, I decided on a size Medium to fit my 5’1 curvy frame with a longer, more oversized vibe. So imagine my surprise when the coat looked just as good on my slender 6’4 boyfriend! We weren’t necessarily looking for a coat we could both wear, but knowing I can leave it at his apartment without feeling guilty about taking up space in his closet is a dream.

The only real problem is that we’ll probably have at least one battle about who gets to wear it when.

While I’d just as quickly pack this piece for a ski trip, it’s perfect for a NYC street style moment, too. I predict vibrant blues will soon be replacing Kelly greens as 2022’s go-to hues, so I went for the Clear Blue/Team Red colorway, which features pops of red for a color-blocked feel.

On my debut stroll, I wanted my jacket to be my colorful statement piece, so I paired it with neutral prints—i.e., some brown checkerboard pants and a vintage Louis Vuitton bag to match. The saturated blue really popped against the darker pieces, but my look really came together when I unzipped the jacket and let the red accents pop.

Not only did I look good, I felt warm. In addition to the GORE-TEX fabric I mentioned earlier, this coat also boasts 700-fill-powder down, a DriClime-lined chin guard, a zip-off hood and a powder skirt to prevent snow from getting in if you’re wearing it on the slopes. There are also tons of pockets for your hands and media like your phone, not to mention fleecy internal cuffs that kept my hands cozy while walking around.

All in all, the Mammoth Parka is a great choice whether you’re shopping for you or your partner this season, and I know it’ll serve me well on the streets of Soho or the slopes in Vermont. Now I just need to convince my boyfriend to book an impromptu ski trip so I can really put this baby to the test.