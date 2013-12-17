Make the Fennel and Pomegranate Salad from The Marlton’s Lobby Bar

Jeremy Blutstein and Michael Reardon, co-chefs of the newly opened Café Marlton in New York City’s West Village, have a festive pomegranate salad on their menu that includes fennel, radicchio, and feta. Needless to say, we are pretty obsessed with this recipe, particularly because it is so easy to whip up.

The Marlton Lobby Bar’s Fennel and Pomegranate Salad Recipe:

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tsp. sumac

Juice of 1 lemon

1 1/2 tbs. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to garnish

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 pomegranate

2 fennel bulbs

1 head Treviso (or any other) radicchio, bigger leaves torn into smaller pieces

4 sprigs flat-leaf parsley

2 1/2 ounces barrel-aged feta

Directions

To make the dressing, whisk together sumac, lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper; set aside.bScore the rind of the pomegranate around its equator, and twist and pull halves apart to avoid bruising the seeds; alternatively, slice in half. Remove seeds from one of the halves by holding the inside of the fruit in one hand over a large bowl, or face down on a cutting board, and giving the exterior rind a few solid whacks with the back of a wooden spoon (reserve second half for another use). Remove the stalks, outer leaves, and core of the fennel bulbs. Using a mandoline, slice bulbs as thinly as possible. Place in a large bowl with pomegranate seeds, radicchio, parsley, and dressing; toss to combine. Season to taste, and arrange salad on a large platter. Using a vegetable peeler or mandoline, shave the feta over the salad and garnish with a bit more olive oil.

