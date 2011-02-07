Marloes Horst Takes It Off For Jalouse Magazine (VIDEO)

I wouldn’t say that I have many regrets in my life thus far, but something that I kick myself about on an almost daily basis is that I never studied French in school. I know it’s never too late, but there are so many wonderful French, fashion-related things that I wish I couldenjoy, one of these things being Jalouse Magazine.

The kids behind the magazine and its blog are in the know about all of the hippest happenings in Paris, New York and beyond, and even though I can’t read the issues from cover to cover, I always check them out for the editorials, as well as to brush up on my knowledge of today’s top tastemakers.

On the cover this month, the insanely gorgeous dutch model Marloes Horst shows off her bod in seventies-inspired looks, shot by Mason Poole. The video below shows a reverse-striptease of sorts, so you’ll have to pick up the issue if you want to check out all of the action nipple ring included.