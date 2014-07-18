Sporty in the City: An Original Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on ? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

There’s nothing better than that perfect sunny summer day … except maybe that perfect summer outfit. This week’s original feature is tale about a love for sports bras, hats, and crop tops. Thanks to the help of photographer Marley Kate, shooting hoops has never looked so stylish.

Photographer: Marley Kate

Stylist: Allison Miller

Hair & Makeup: Camille Thompson

Model: Lydia Hunt at Wilhelmina