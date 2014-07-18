StyleCaster
Share

Sporty in the City: An Original Fashion Editorial

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sporty in the City: An Original Fashion Editorial

by
Sporty in the City: An Original Fashion Editorial
14 Start slideshow

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

There’s nothing better than that perfect sunny summer day … except maybe that perfect summer outfit. This week’s original feature is tale about a love for sports bras, hats, and crop tops. Thanks to the help of photographer Marley Kate, shooting hoops has never looked so stylish.

Photographer: Marley Kate

Stylist: Allison Miller

Hair & Makeup: Camille Thompson

Model: Lydia Hunt at Wilhelmina

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

t-shirt, Lazy Oaf; hat, Stussy; overalls, BDG; socks, American Apparel; sneakers, Converse.

t-shirt, Lazy Oaf; hat, Stussy; overalls, BDG; socks, American Apparel; sneakers, Converse.

t-shirt, Adidas; jacket, Patagonia; shorts, Without Walls; socks, American Apparel; sneakers, Converse.

t-shirt, Adidas; jacket, Patagonia; shorts, Without Walls; socks, American Apparel; sneakers, Converse.

t-shirt, Adidas; jacket, Patagonia; shorts, Without Walls; socks, American Apparel; sneakers, Converse.

t-shirt, Adidas; jacket, Patagonia; shorts, Without Walls; socks, American Apparel; sneakers, Converse.

sports bra, Without Walls; shorts, Without Walls.

sports bra, Without Walls; shorts, Without Walls.

sports bra, Without Walls; shorts, Without Walls.

t-shirt, Stussy; jacket, Adidas; shorts, vintage Levi's.

t-shirt, Stussy; jacket, Adidas; shorts, vintage Levi's.

t-shirt, Stussy; jacket, Adidas; shorts, vintage Levi's.

sports bra, Without Walls; leggings, Without Walls; hat, Stussy.

sports bra, Without Walls; leggings, Without Walls; hat, Stussy.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Awesome Ways to Style Bangs

15 Awesome Ways to Style Bangs
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share