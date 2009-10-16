Marlborough Cocktail Party: The Night in Pictures

As I ran through the freezing rain last night on my way to the gorgeous Glass Houses in Chelsea, I thought to myself, “Bed. Television. Popcorn. Sleep.” The weather has a severely detrimental effect on my party-going stamina–as in, the colder it gets, the more I want to curl up and hibernate straight through February. However, when I got upstairs to the darkly elegant literal “glass house” in the sky with it’s panoramic city views, yummy bites of mushroom risotto, and music played by DJ Nick Cohen, I quickly changed my tune (not surprising, as the soiree was planned by one of the best hostesses in town, the lovely Bettina Prentice). We were there for Marlborough to celebrate artist Steven Charles, and celebrate we did. Despite the gloomy gray skies, guests stayed until the last possible minute and then some. Nothing like good friends and good wine to chase the rain away.

All photographs taken by the skilled and savvy Mark Iantosca.

Talking with Eric Gleason of Marlborough about the artist’s exhibit.

One of my favorite couples-about-town Dalia Oberlander and William Heath.

Friends Naeem Delbridge and Scott Buccheit of Artwing.

Anisha Lakhani, author of the popular book Schooled.

I love running into these two: Simon van Kempen and Alex McCord.

Ronen Shapiro and Bee Shuyan-Chang of Fabricmag.com

Kristian Laliberte.

My favorite hostess Bettina Prentice.

Rainy Gotham.

Christian Louboutin patent heels. They’re surprisingly comfortable.

Freezing on the glass balcony. Leopard coat by Pencey, dress by Vena Cava.

I love this dress. I tend to gravitate towards Vena Cava for all the art parties I go to–they always have interesting original prints and perfect details, like the silver tinsel trim going across this otherwise simple piece. You can buy it here.

One of my favorite boys, Steven Rojas. He did a sneak attack surprise visit later that night at Cabin. Hearts.