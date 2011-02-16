Marlaina Stone, Recycling Revolutionized

As founder and owner Marlaina Stone says, “Call it a necklace, call it a bracelet, call it a ring, but whatever you do, don’t call it jewelry.” And she is right. To call her recycled creations jewelry – or anything short of wearable art – is insulting. And even then, they are so much more.

Founded in 2007, by Marlaina Stone in collaboration with metal artist Ashley Heidrich, the Marlaina Stone artwear collection provides women with both an exclusive product and a tailored experience. Each piece is uniquely hand-constructed by a group of “radically thinking” international artists. One-of-a-kind necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, and rings are constructed with precious stones, exotic crystals, and vintage treasures recycled from around the world. Each piece is inspired by the person it is named after, hand-signed, and comes with a certificate of authenticity as well as a story about the piece.

Jenni, (pictured,) is hand-knotted on a blue cord with Freshwater pearls, Swarovski Crystals, a vintage sunflower pin, quartz, vintage chain, and a horn. The story that accompanies the piece states that she “is a natural free-spirited beauty that will take your worries away. Her energy is free flowing like the waves. Spend some time with easy going Jenni and before you know it, you will be dancing under the stars, diving into the waterfall for a midnight swim or relaxing on a hammock enjoying the simplicity of life.” Her style, we read, “is perfect with a tank top and bohemian skirt. Pair her with a business suit and create a lasting statement. Or don’t. The rest is up to you now.”

Our opinion is that it doesn’t matter where, or with what, you wear any of Marlaina Stone’s eco-friendly pieces because the fact is that you will be a showstopper regardless. So although the recycled designs may be a tad pricey, the statement they make is worth every penny.

Marlaina Stone’s Jenni, $1700, MarlainaStone.com