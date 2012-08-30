Mark Zuckerberg and Frank Gehry Team Up

Facebook’s stock may be in the tank (last we checked it was trading at just above $19 a share, well below the IPO price) but that hasn’t stopped the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg from teaming up with famed architect Frank Gehry on expanding the company’s campus in Menlo Park, California.

Gehry is behind iconic buildings such as the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao, Spain and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The Facebook building that Gehry is working on is a massive 420,000-square-foot warehouse-style space, which will be able to house 2,800 engineers. The outside will be covered in trees, even the roof, while the inside will be a single spectacularly large room. Consider this, 420,000-square-feet is equivalent to eight football fields. Besides office space, the new building will also include cafes, micro-kitchens and lounge spaces. Outdoor lounges will serve fare including BBQ and sushi.

Now you are probably wondering, how on earth are Facebook employees supposed to get around an office that is essentially just one giant room. Well, RipStik’s, the two-wheeled cross between a skateboard and snowboard, will be available to get around. Facebook aims to start construction in early 2013.

How does Facebook’s new office plans stack up against your current work environment?