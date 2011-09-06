Mark Ronson’s Stylish French Wedding to Lingerie Model

Okay, this is a hot couple. DJ and man about town Mark Ronson, brother of fellow superstar spinner Samantha and adorable designer Charlotte, married drop-dead gorgeous lingerie model (whose closet we gave you an inside look at earlier this year) Josephine de la Baume this past Saturday in Aix-en-Provence, France. I guess the Lauren – Bush nuptials weren’t the only happening party this Labor Day.

The bride wore a somewhat strange gown and veil designed by Mark’s buddy Zac Posen, but she still looked absolutely stunning. Mark looked adorable in red and white seersucker, and it was the perfect suit for an end-of-summer wedding in such a glamorous locale. Fashion heavyweights like Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Irina Lazareanu, and allegedly Kate Moss were all guests. PopSugar has some photos from the big day, so pop over there and take a peek. And please, let me know, what did you think of Josephine’s gown?