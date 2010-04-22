Mark Ronson Hosts Gucci Pop-up Shop Launch in London

Mark Ronson

Jet-setters took a hop across the pond to kick off Gucci’s new Icon pop-up in London last night and the splashy party went all night. Brand collaborator and budding music powerhouse Mark Ronson showed off his specially designed sneaks. British “it” girl Poppy Delevigne gave missing-in-action Alexa Chung a run for the local style crown, and French Vogue royalty Julia Restoin-Roitfeld stopped by in all her je ne sais quoi glory.

It being fun-loving London, the fte didn’t stop there. AnOther Magazine and Dazed and Confused guru Jefferson Hack and Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini followed up with an after-party at Ronnie Scotts and brought along 400 guests with them. And for those Brits who weren’t able to make it out to Coachella, there was plenty of musical inspiration for the listening: tunes were provided by DJs Seb Chew, Mathew Stone, Uffie and Pipa & Iwan with performances by Friendly Fires, Patrick Wolf and Chauffeur.

After a pit stop in NYC in Oct. of last year, the traveling pop-up shop moved on to Miami’s Design District before landing in London’s Covent Garden. Next and last stop? Tokyo in June!



Poppy Delevigne



Frida Giannini and Leigh Lezark



Robert Polet, Gucci CEO

All photos courtesy of Gucci