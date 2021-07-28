Here’s the Truth About Rumors Love Is Blind’s Mark Cheated on LC With His Current Fiancée

Warning: Love Is Blind: After the Altar spoilers ahead. Mark’s girlfriend after Love Is Blind was the name on everyone’s lips at the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special.

Mark Cuevas was a contestant on season 1 of Love Is Blind in 2020, where he met and got engaged to his now-ex-fiancee, Jessica Batten. Mark and Jessica met in The Pods, rooms where they could talk but not see each other. After they met face to face for the first time, Mark and Jessica honeymooned with other engaged couples in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, before returning to Atlanta, Georgia, where they lived in an apartment in the same complex as other couples from the show. On the day of their wedding, Mark and Jessica were asked if they took each other to be husband and wife. In the end, the two decided not to get married and left the show single.

After the Love Is Blind finale, Lauren “LC” Chamblin, another contestant on the show revealed that she had dated Mark from May to June 2020 and broke up with him after rumors that he cheated on her. LC commented on a Reddit thread in June 2020, where a user revealed that their “close friend’s coworker was dating Mark.” LC responded, “This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May….🤔😤. Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. … But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar. 🙃🙌🏼.”

In a statement at the time, Mark confirmed that he and LC dated but were not in an official relationship. “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” he said. “I wish her the absolute best.”

Fast forward to the After the Altar special, and LC revealed that the woman Mark allegedly cheated on her with is his now-fiance Aubrey Rainey, who is also the mother of his child. (The two welcomed a baby boy named Ace Anthony in April 2020.) The After the Altar special was filmed before Aubrey gave birth, but from the looks of things, LC is still hurt by how Mark ended their relationship.

“He was going to Chicago I thought for his dad’s birthday. That’s what he told. I dropped him off at the airport. The next day I saw on Reddit, some girl posted a picture on there of him and this girl all over each other, holding hands, arm around each other, the whole thing,” LC said in the special. “Oh, and this is the girl he’s having a baby with. I was like, ‘Uh, what the fuck? When I confronted him about it, he got defensive about it whole time. I don’t want to date someone who is dating other people or hooking up with other people. He was like, ‘Oh my God, no. I’m not that kind of guy who wants to date a bunch of girls, like sleeps around.”

LC went on to accuse Mark of “gaslighting.” “We were dating. We were talking everyday. All of a sudden, we weren’t dating. And then he didn’t even apologize,” she said. LC also revealed that she DM’d Aubrey when she found out that Mark was dating another woman. “The night I found her, I did DM her a long message like, ‘I did know about any of this. Just so you know.’ I sent her a whole thing, and she never responded,” she said. “After a couple days and she didn’t respond, I was like, ‘Oh, she’s staying with him.”

Though the cast expected Mark to attend at the After the Altar finale, which was an anniversary party for the couples who got married on the show, he never showed up, which left Mark and his girlfriend a mystery to most viewers. So who is Love Is Blind‘s Mark’s girlfriend and how true are LC’s accusations? We break down the timeline ahead.

Who is Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas’ girlfriend?

Aubrey was born in February 14, 1995, which makes her one year younger than Mark, according to The Tab. (Mark, for his part, was 10 years younger than Jessica, which was an issue in their relationship.) Aubrey is originally from Ohio but lives in Atlanta with Mark and their son. She has a younger sister named Ashley, and has met other Love Is Blind cast members, like Amber and Barnett. Mark’s close friendship with Amber and Barnett explains why Amber was so defensive of him at the After the Altar finale. Aubrey also has her own Instagram account @aubreyrainey with more than 50,000 followers. she also has Instagram accounts for their son, Ace, and their dog, Nova. Mark and Aubrey also have a YouTube channel, Catching Up With the Cuevas’, where they post vlogs.

How did Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas and his girlfriend Aubrey Rainey meet?

So how did Love Is Blind‘s Mark meet his girlfriend? In an interview with People in November 2020, Aubrey and Mark revealed that she and Mark met in the summer of 2020 but didn’t become official until July 4th. “We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently,” the couple said. “We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other’s side since.”

This means that while Mark and Aubrey knew each other while he was dating LC, they weren’t officially dating at the time. News broke of LC’s cheating allegations against Mark broke on June 24, 2020, which was about a week and a half before July 4. Mark and Aubrey went public with their relationship in late July when he posted a photo with her on his Instagram. The couple got engaged in November 2020, a month before they announced their pregnancy. The two welcomed their son in April 2021.

Mark revealed to People that he disguised his proposal as a gender reveal to surprise Aubrey. “I set up with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to light up their building the color of the gender, disguising the proposal as a gender reveal!” he said. “Aubrey was very surprised because she thought we were going to the venue, but I blindfolded her so she wouldn’t know where we were actually going.”

When asked when he knew Aubrey was The One, Mark said, “It’s hard to say a specific date, but I’ve always know.”

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is available to stream on Netflix.