Mark and James of Badgley Mischka Live in a 546-Square-Foot Studio: Pictures

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka, the design team behind Badgley Mischka, make living in a shoebox a reality. The two moved out of their 2,000-square-foot Greenwich Village rental three years ago and relocated to midtown of all places. They now live in a 546-square-foot studio that although small, is incredibly convenient for their lifestyle.

Not ones to sacrifice style, all 546 square feet are filled with amazing textures, oversized sculptures, furniture, and plants.

See the pics below and read on to hear more about how they decorated the small space.

[WSJ]