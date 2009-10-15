Mark & James: Badgley Mischka Launches Secondary Line

Planning a wedding is an extremely expensive ordeal. Spending thousands on a venue, invitations, the perfect cake, and among many other elements is the most important: the bridal gown. Naturally, most brides-to-be spend a great deal of time picking out the most important dress they will ever wear. Finding a beautiful gown that is affordable can be a challenge, but with the launch of the Mark & James line, bridezillas everywhere will be running to boutiques in search of their wedding dress.

Mark Badgley and James Mischka, in keeping with the economic condition, have created a beautiful bridal wear collection that won’t break a bride’s budget. Catering to women who want to look and feel sensational without spending a great deal.

The collection was made in the same factories as their signature bridal collection, ensuring to keep quality up to par. Special touches have been added to each gown such as intricate beading, trains with lattice, and chiffon ruffles.

Mark & James gowns will cost from $2,000 to $4,000 in comparison to the $10,000 price tag attached to typical Badgley Mischka bridal. “Obviously, with the recession, everything has slowed down to a certain degree,” Badgley said. “We definitely know that we need to broaden our reach.”

To broaden their reach even further, the design duo is contemplating a menswear line. However, it will probably be some time before we actually get a glimpse of this good idea.