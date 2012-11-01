The Mark Hotel: Hurricane Sandy Hideaway for New York’s Fashion Elite



With lower Manhattan in the dark for an uncertain amount of time following Hurricane Sandy, many residents have clamored uptown for drier digs with working electricity and Internet. On Tuesday, we noted that the Carlyle Hotel seemed to be the hurricane hotel of choice for New York’s elite, with A-listers like Balenciaga designer Nicolas Ghesquiére and Thom Browne holding court. Now, it seems like the fashion crowd have made their preferred lodging known —and they prefer The Mark on East 77th Street on the Upper East Side.

An incredible roster of A-listers including Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfeld, Helena Christensen and Marc Jacobs are currently staying at the hotel. The Mark, comfortably situated between Fifth and Madison Avenues, not only offers exquisite guest rooms and sumptuous suites, but it boasts a restaurant by world renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and an outpost of famed salon Frédéric Fekkai. We were wondering how Anna Wintour would manage to keep her bob in tiptop shape, and now we have our answer.

There is certainly no need to fret for your favorite fashion folk. Some suites at The Mark are massive two-bedrooms and boast more than 1,640 square feet, feature signature black and white marble bathrooms and bedding by Quagliotti. That suite costs $4,495 per night.

While the hotel is booked through November 11, fear not: You can still snag a table at the restaurant for tonight (menu highlights include caviar with warm blinis, $90 per ounce, and a sinfully delicious lobster and three cheese pizza, $25) or you can head over to the lobby bar, plug in your iPhone, order a dirty martini and hope for an epic celebrity sighting.