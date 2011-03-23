Mark Fast On The Pressures of Design and Atelier Swarovski

For its Atelier Collection, Swarovski enlists some of the most buzzed about in fashion, architecture and jewelry to design one-off collections. The results are often surprising, multi-faceted, unexpected takes on that glimmering Austrian jewel, the Swarovski crystal. This season was no different. The brand called upon Prabal Gurung, Joseph Altuzarra (both also up for the CFDA Swarovski award for Womenswear), costume designer Michael Kaplan, architects Hariri & Hariri, and Brit based designers Christopher Kane and Mark Fast for the Spring/Summer offerings.

I caught up with the ladder designer of Canadian progeny who shows in London, this morning at Henri Bendel. Fast is synonymous with his body-conscious knitwear and use of plus sized models on the runway. The designer was feeling a bit under the weather, which, of course, led me to ask him about all that talk of the intense pressures put on designers today. Get his take, and find out who inspired his jewelry collection and don’t forget to click through for images.

Tell me about the process of building this collection for Swarovski and what your inspirations were.

Well, I went to the Swarovski office and I looked through all the samples that they had towards my inspiration, and they recommended some crystals that might work for the mood I was trying to create, and it was inspired by my late Grandma, Olga, because there was a pendant that she always wore that I got after she died. So, I wanted to have her last forever by putting that emotion into those pieces of jewelry.

Swarovski is really known for its support of young designers. Why do you think it’s important for larger brands and established people in the industry to look out for the next generation?

I think it’s good because it’s a fresh new outlook on what’s happening in the streets, and you know it’s just taking that tradition, continually contemporizing it for the future, refining it, but it’s still the same elements.

You recently showed in your Fall 2011 Collection in London. How are you feeling about it?

The show went quite well, I’m working a bit differently this season, so there’s a different reaction, which was fun. I really experimented with fabrics, with silhouettes.

There’s been a lot of discussion lately on the intense pressure put on designers, what are your thoughts?

Well, it is a lot, and there are a lot of pressures. I think you have to surround yourself with loving people, loving families. I think that’s the only survival tip I have.

How do you unwind and take time for yourself…find that balance?

I usually go back to Canada or go to the galleries with my headphones and just say ‘No, today I’m not going to do a thing, just absorb.’