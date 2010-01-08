Mark Fast: London Designer Creates Diffusion Line Called ‘Faster’ Plus Our Top 12 S/S Looks

The London-based designer notorious for his sexy cobweb mini-dresses is launching a lower-priced line this spring. Cleverly named ‘Faster,’ the line will be produced, well…faster, in an Italian factory and consist of simple tube dresses, leggings, and crop tops ranging from $25 to $400 wholesale.

With four lines already under his belt, and having showcased a killer collection at S/S London fashion week, Fast’s star has been rapidly rising as of late. Fast’s success undoubtedly comes from pushing the borders, with both his uber-bodycon knits and his decision to use plus-sized models amongst the “regular girls” in his S/S show. While this choice outraged some, including Fast’s stylist who quit based on the decision, many applauded the Egyptian silent-movie epics and Erin Brokovich-inspired collection.

Faster is anticipated to be yet another crowd-pleaser and will be available at Curve and Seven in NYC this spring. Until then, here are our top 12 looks from Fast’s S/S 2010 show. We’re hoping these are the ones he takes inspiration from when it comes to his secondary line.

Can you spot the plus-sized models?













