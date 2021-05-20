Mariska Hargitay Just Broke Her Knee—Here’s What That Means for ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Law & Order fans were shocked to learn Mariska Hargitay was hospitalized after suffering a “broken” knee and other leg injuries recently. While the 57-year-old actress took to Instagram to share assure fans that she’s OK, many are still wondering if her injuries may have an impact on this season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Well, from what Mariska has shared so far, we know that her leg injuries aren’t bad enough to need surgery. “#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately,” the actress, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, May 19. “Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻,” she added. “#YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuys 😜 thanks for all the love folks!” While Mariska didn’t really reveal how she injured her legs, she did confirm that the accident “did NoT happen at work.”

She also added some hilarious hashtags to her post: #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees,” among others, proving she’s keeping her spirits high.

That said, some fans were still concerned about whether Mariska’s injuries could have an effect on the current season of Law & Order: SVU or its spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni as Detective Eliot Stabler, where Mariska is known to make a crossover appearance from time to time.

The good news is, Mariska’s injury probably shouldn’t interfere too much with Law & Order‘s schedule—especially given that she doesn’t need surgery. Filming for season 22 already wrapped in April 2021, and the season finale is set to air on June 3. Meanwhile, shooting has yet to start on Season 23 of the beloved NBC series, but it’s likely Mariska will have plenty of time to heal up ahead of its premiere.

For more about Law & Order, check out True Stories of Law & Order: The Real Crimes Behind the Best Episodes of the Hit TV Show by Kevin Dwyer and Juré Fiorillo. The book covers 25 cases from Law & Order and its spinoffs’ most popular episodes, from how a woman’s repressed memory led to solving a 30-year-old cold case to the high-profile investigation of millionaire Robert Durst. As Law & Order fans know, the crime is just the start and the real information can come from the trial and controversial verdicts. If you love Law & Order, you’ll be obsessed with these “true crimes that are often stranger and more chilling than fiction.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.