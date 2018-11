Name: Marisella Cruz

Agency: Next

Hometown: Tuscon, Arizona

New York City Neighborhood: 14th St! (borderline West Village)

Most Incredible Model Moment: My first trip abroad to Australia. I’d always wanted to go there but never actually thought I would go! That’s when I realized modeling could take me anywhere!

Favorite Model or Designer Icon: Erin Wasson

Describe your uniform: American Apparel t-shirt or tank top and jeans! Every single day pretty much!