Marisa Tomei Poses for Boy Band of Outsiders

We’ve seen Michelle Williams, Sarah Silverman, and Kirsten Dunst pave the way before, but for Fall 2009, Scott Sternberg has turned his lens towards Marisa Tomei. The Wrestler actress traded in her stripper heels for Manolos to be shot traipsing around the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

In classic Boy by Band of Outsiders fashion, the photos are hard-to-resist Polaroids, as she dons a heather-gray shift dress and yellow lace-up booties in all the Marmont hotspots. Her sweet trench, and the coziest striped sweater we’ve ever seen explains her mischevious smile. She sneaks into the Marmont kitchen for a bite, and hides behind the bushes outside; kind of like the best-dressed mouse living incognito, or a grown-up Eloise. Whatever she’s baking looks pretty good.

